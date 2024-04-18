Court upholds election of community pharmacists union in Kwara

A High Court in Ilorin on Thursday upheld the 2023 elections of Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Kwara branch.

In his judgment, Justice M. Abdulgafar said the election which returned Mrs Munirat Bello as Chairman of the State Executive Council was conducted according to the association’s guidelines.

The judge, therefore, ordered the Upper Area Court to quash in its entirety the suit before it, filed on Dec. 6 by a chairmanship candidate in the election, against the association.

In addition, a cost of N50,000 was granted to the respondent against the plaintiff and payable to the association.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after the judgment, the Chairman of Kwara ACPN, Munirat Bello, said: “I feel delighted and excited that justice has been served at last.

”This is because it has to do with our Constitution and we look up to the court for justice and this is what has been served”.

She said the appellant was disqualified during the association election because he did not meet up with the guidelines of contesting.

Bello added that one of the guidelines of their constitution was that contestants for the position of the chairman must have served the society in any capacity.

She said the appellant had not served the society in any capacity, which made the screening committee disqualified him.

Efforts to speak with Oni, however, proved abortive as he declined to react.(NAN)

By Afusat Agunbiade