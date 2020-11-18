Court to rule on Mompha’s no case submission Dec. 9

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday further adjourned until Dec. 9, ruling on a no case submission by an internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha (Mompha) standing trial for alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

Mustapha is charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 14 counts bordering on fraud, money laundering and operation of a foreign exchange business without authorisation by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He was arraigned alongside a firm, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, and was granted bail in the sum of N100 million with one surety in the like sum.

Ruling on the no case submission could not take place on Wednesday as the court did not sit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Mohammed Liman had on Oct. 14, adjourned the case for ruling after submissions by prosecution and defence.