Court to rule in ”Mompha’s ” no case submission on Nov. 18

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, fixed Nov. 18 to rule in a no case submission filed by internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, standing trial for alleged N32.9billion fraud.

Mompha is charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 14 counts bordering on fraud, money laundering and running a foreign exchange business without the authorisation of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He was arraigned alongside a firm, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was granted bail in the sum of N100million with one surety in the like sum.

Justice Mohammed Liman, fixed the date after listening to submissions by the EFCC and defence.

EFCC accused the defendant of procuring Ismalob Global Investment Ltd and retaining in its account, an aggregate sum of N32.9billion between 2015 and 2018.

The prosecution closed its case on July 17, after calling its 10th witness, while the court had adjourned for defence.

On Wednesday, defence counsel, Mr Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, informed the court that he filed a no case submission on Aug. 11.