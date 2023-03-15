Court to hear suit seeking to stop conduct of elections, exams on Saturdays, May 22

By Wando Sambo

Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed May 22 to hear a suit filed by Mr Ugochukwu Uchenwa, of Seventh-day Adventist Church, seeking to stop conduct of elections and examinations on Saturdays.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the court granted an application by Ms Osasogie Uwaifo, Counsel to the Federal Government and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), for extension of time to regularise their processes.

The court also granted the same application by the plaintiff’s counsel, Mr Benjamin Amaefule and deemed their processes as duly filled and served.

The judge, Justice James Omotosho then adjourned the matter until May 22 for hearing.

Listed as defendants in the suit are; President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) and the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Others are; the Joint Admission and Matriculation Examinations, (JAMB), the National Examination Council, (NECO), West African Examination Council, (WAEC) and the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NBTEB).

The plaintiff, Uchenwa is contending that fixing elections and examinations on Saturdays violates his right to freedom of worship as well as his right as a citizen.

He prayed the court to declare the fixing of elections and examinations on Saturdays as unconstitutional.

In the alternative, the plaintiff asked the court to order the defendants to allow voting or writing of examinations on any other day of the week including Sundays.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that in the originating summons, the plaintiff is praying the court for a declaration that the schedule of elections in Nigeria on Saturdays, the “Sabbath day” is a violation of his fundamental rights to freedom of worship.

“It is also a violation of conscience, profession and free practice of faith and right to participate freely in the government of the applicant and that of entire members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Nigeria.

“A declaration that the actions of the 5th to 8th respondents fixing examinations on Saturdays, a “Sabbath day of the Lord ” is a violation of the fundamental rights of freedom of conscience, profession and free practice of faith of the members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church Nigeria.

“It is also a violation of right to freedom of education of the applicant and the members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church Nigeria,” the plaintiff said.

The plaintiff asked the court for an order restraining INEC from further violating the rights of members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church by holding elections on Saturdays.

“In the alternative order INEC to mark out a different day for members of the church to participate in their own election, if INEC cannot schedule and hold the elections on a day other than on Saturdays.

“An order restraining the 5th to 8th respondents from scheduling and conducting compulsory public examinations on Saturdays, without making option for the members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church to write their exams on days other than Saturdays. (NAN)