Court to hear suit seeking Ganduje’s suspension May 27

A Kano State High Court on Tuesday, adjourned until May 27, to hear three applications in the ongoing case seeking the suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

The applicants Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani-Barguma, through their counsel, Ibrahim Sa’ad,filed a Motion Ex-Parte together with 13 paragraph affidavit in support and a written address dated April 16, sworn to by the second applicant Barguma.

The applicants who claimed to be the Chairman and Secretary respectively of APC in Ganduje Ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Kano, are seeking the court to determine an order of interim injunction on Ganduje’s suspension.

The respondents in the suit are: the APC National Working Committee, State Executive Committee of the party Kano Chapter and Ganduje.

When the case came up for hearing, Counsel to the applicants, Mr Ibrahim Sa’ad, informed the court that he was served with the counter affidavit by the respondents this morning in court.

“We ask for another date to enable us respond to the application” Sa’ad said

Counsel to the 1st, second and third respondents, Mr M M Duru, told the court that he have filed and served all parties motion on notice dated April 24, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to trial and entertain the matter.

Counsel to Ganduje, Mrs Lydia Oyewo, informed the court that she was not served with the court processes.

“The applicants did not comply with the order of the court directing them to serve all the respondents with all the processes.

“We have not been served so we could not file any processes before the court.

we are appearing out of respect to the court.

“This matter is an intra party matter and the court has held severally to even to the apex court that the court does not have jurisdiction to hear and determine intra party matters that has to do with leadership, membership and discipline of members” Oyewo said

Responding, Counsel to applicants seeking to be joined, Mr Shamsu Jibrin, told the court he filed a motion dated April 24, seeking to be joined in the suit as applicants.

Justice Usman Na’Abba, adjourned the matter until May 27, for hearing in the joinder application and preliminary objection.

NAN reports that the court had on April 17, granted and order directing parties to maintain status qou ante as at April 15, in relation to the suspension of Ganduje from the APC by the Ganduje Ward Executive Committee pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice. (NAN)

By Ramatu Garba