Court to hear bail application of Gov. Bello’s nephew, 3 others Feb. 14

By Wandoo Sombo

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday fixed Feb. 14 to hear the bail application filed by Ali Bello and 3 others on an alleged N3 billion fraud charge brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Obiora Egwuatu on Feb. 8, adjourned the matter to hear the bail application filed by the defendants after they pleaded not guilty to an 18-count charge bordering on fraud.

When the matter was called on Monday, counsel to the defendants, Mr Ahmed Raji (SAN), told the court that the EFCC filed a counter affidavit to the bail application.

The EFCC’s counter affidavit, which the agency ‘s counsel said was filed on Friday, was not in the court’s file and not at the registry of the court.

The EFCC, however, claimed that it was mistakenly taken to another court, specifically court 7.

Justice Egwuatu noted that there were no copy of the counter affidavit in his record.

Following the mix up, the court adjourned the matter until Tuesday for hearing of the bail application.

Bello is said to be the nephew of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.(NAN)