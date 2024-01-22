Court to hear bail application of 38 Nasarawa protesters Jan. 25

By Sunday John

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has fixed Thursday, Jan. 25, for hearing of the bail application of 38 protesters arrested for alleged public disturbances in Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police had on Jan. 19, arrested the protesters for blocking Jos Road in Lafia after the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed Gov. Abdullahi Sule as the duly elected governor of Nasarawa State.

The Police said the protesters comprised of five men and 33 women, contravened the peace accord signed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) before the Supreme Court judgment.

The Magistrate, Mohammed Abdullahi-Lanze fixed Jan. 25 for hearing after listening to arguments by counsels to the complainant and defenders on the bail application.

He said that the accused persons would remain at the Lafia Custodian Centre until the adjourned date.

The magistrate also ordered the Commissioner of Police to produce the defendants in court on the adjourned date.

Earlier, Mr Ayiwulu Baba-Ayiwulu, Counsel to the defendants, said he had filed the bail application since Friday, Jan. 19, and urged the court to grant his request.

On his part, Danjuma Allu, Prosecuting Counsel representing the Commissioner of Police, argued that they have seven days to reply to the application based on the provision of the law.

He, therefore, said that the court should give them more time to reply since it was still within the time that the law provides. (NAN).

