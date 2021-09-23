Court to deliver judgment in deposed Emir Sanusi’s suit Nov. 30

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday fixed Nov. 30 for judgment a suit filed by deposed Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II against the Kano government and others. Anwuli Chikere fixed the date after counsel to parties the matter adopted all their processes and argument taken.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deposed emir had, on March 12, 2020, sued the Inspector-General (-G) of Police and -General, of Services (DSS) over what he called “unlawful detention/confinement” the Federal High Court, Abuja.  Also joined the motion with suit

number: FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 are the Attorney-General of Kano and Attorney General of the Federation as 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.The former emir had, a motion -ex-parte dated March 12  by his team of lawyers, sought an interim order of the court releasing him from the detention and/ confinement of the respondents and restoring his to human dignity, personal liberty.

NAN reports that Sanusi, after his banishment from Kano, was confined to Awe town, Nasarawa .The presiding judge, Anwuli Chikere, however. ordered his immediate release.Although the deposed emir had since been released after the court ruling, the case is still court as the originating motion was yet to be determined by the court.(NAN)

