Court to deliver judgment in case filed by former members of Mali’s Military Committee

The ECOWAS Court of Justice will on Tuesday, 10th November 2020 deliver judgment in a case brought by former members of the National Committee for the Recovery of Democracy and the Restoration of the State (CNRDRE) of Mali alleging the violation of their fundamental rights following their prolonged detention in 2012.

Captain Issa Tangara and 11 others, including General Amadou Aya Sanogo, claimed that their detention for various offences and committal by a trial judge in Mali based on the outcome of a ‘biased judicial investigation’ by the judge violated their right to liberty, presumption of innocence and trial within reasonable time.

Counsels Issa Coulibaly and Mariam Diawara representing applicants in suit no ECW/CCJ/CCJ/20/19 equally alleged their right to fair hearing and human dignity were also violated by the government.

They are therefore asking the Court for an order compelling the Respondent, the Republic of Mali, to end the violations and pay 500 million CFA francs as compensation to each Applicant for the violations.