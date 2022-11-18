Court to decide on bail application of Ebonyi LP senatorial candidate, Linus Okorie, on Nov. 22

By Christian Ogbonna

The Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital, has adjourned ruling on the matter concerning the Labour Party Senatorial candidate, Mr Linus Okorie, to November 22.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Riman Fatun, said in Abakaliki on Friday that the adjourned date would be for definite hearing on the bail application.

Mr Michael Odoh, Lead Counsel to the Defendant, who applied for bail, urged the court to grant the application for the interest of justice.

According to Odoh, the bail application have been served and ready for hearing.

The Lead counsel to Ebonyi state government, Mr Roy Nweze, appealed to the court to allow him to study the bail application as it was given to him on Thursday.

“Yes, I have been served with the bail application and I am going to study it because touching issues have been raised.

“We should adhere to the law for it to take it course,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the defendant, Okorie, vying for the seat of Ebonyi South senatorial zone, was arrested on Oct. 16 by members of Ebubeagu Security Outfit in the state and handed over to the police over alleged security threat.

The former member of the House of Representatives is the major contender against Gov. Dave Umahi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the zone in the 2023 general polls. (NAN)

