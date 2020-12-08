Court throws out Maina’s adjournment plea

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, rejected another request by Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), for an adjournment to prepare for his defence.

Justice Okon Abang, in a ruling, said though the decision to grant the application was at court’s discretion, such plea was a ploy to waste the judicial time of the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maina had, through his counsel, Abel Adaji, on Dec. 4, prayed the court for a short adjournment to allow him get a brief from his client to enable him do the needful, and Justice Abang adjourned the trial continuation for today.