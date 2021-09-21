Court sustains order restraining ARCN from replacing college provost

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has again, restrained the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) from replacing the provost of Federal College of Veterinary and Medical Laboratory Technology, Vom, Jos.

The presiding judge, Justice Bashar Alkali, gave the order while ruling on an application for an order of interlocutory injunction brought before him on Monday.

Alkali said that the earlier order of the court stopping the conduct of a recruitment exercise to replace Dr Joseph Okwori, the Provost of the college should subsist.

He ordered that ARCN should desist from conducting the recruitment exercise pending the determination of the substantive matter.

”The order of interim injunction earlier granted by this court still subsists.

”The defendants are restrained from replacing the claimant as the provost pending the determination of the substantive suit,” he said.

It would be recalled that on Sept. 1, the court granted an ex-parte order restraining the defendants from conducting an exercise to replace the provost.

Okwori was appointed as provost of the college on July 2, 2018, for a term of five years.

Joined as co-defendants in the suit are, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the minister in charge of the ministry. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...