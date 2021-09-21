Court sustains order restraining ARCN from replacing college provost

September 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has again, restrained the Agricultural Council of Nigeria (ARCN) from replacing the provost of Federal College of Veterinary and Laboratory Technology, Vom, Jos.

The presiding judge, Justice Bashar Alkali, gave the order ruling on an application for an order of interlocutory injunction brought him on Monday.

Alkali said that the earlier order of the court stopping the conduct of a recruitment exercise to replace Dr Joseph Okwori, the Provost of the college should subsist.

ordered that ARCN should desist from conducting the recruitment exercise the determination of the substantive matter.

”The order of interim injunction earlier granted by this court still subsists.

”The defendants are restrained from replacing the claimant as the provost the determination of the substantive suit,” said.

It be recalled that on Sept. 1, the court granted an ex-parte order restraining the defendants from conducting an exercise to replace the provost.

Okwori was appointed as provost of the college on July 2, 2018, for a term of five years.

Joined as co-defendants in the suit are, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the minister in of the ministry. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,