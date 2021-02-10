A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Wednesday summoned Sobi FM, a radio station in Ilorin, for alleged breach of agreement.

Bil-qayyum Islamic Foundation had earlier filed a complaint against the station for breach of agreement.

Counsel to the complainant, Mr Hammed Abaya, told the court that the foundation and Sobi FM agreed on a certain term for a programme on the radio, but they could not provide satisfactory service.

Abaya said that they complained to the station on different occasions, but the management refused to give tangible reason for not providing the services that was paid for.

He added that a personal letter of service was sent to Sobi FM through the court bailiff, but they refused to be present in court, without any reason.

The counsel filled an application in the court to serve a motion ex-parte for an order to serve the defendant by substitution means.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Abiodun Adebara, granted the application filed by the counsel to the claimant, and ordered that a court summon should be placed at the entrance of the station.

The defendant have 30 days, starting from the day of placement of the court summon to appear before the court, or else all the allegation filed against them would be considered as true. (NAN)