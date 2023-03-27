Court strikes out theft charge against barber

By Uche Bibilari

An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Monday struck out a theft charge against a baber, Adaji Elijah accused of snatching bags and cell phone belonging to a businessman for lack of deligent prosecution.

The defendant, who resides in new Kutunku Gwagwalada, FCT, is charged with criminal conspiracy, force, assault and theft on April 22, 2022.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, struck out the charge following an oral application by the Defence Counsel, Y.I. Egba that the matter has suffered series of adjournment as a result of the nominal complainant failure to appear in court.

Abdulkarim consequently struck out the case and discharged the defendant of the alleged charges.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi

Tanko told the court that the matter was reported at Gwagwalada police station by Mr Alfred James of old Kutunku Gwagwalada, Abuja, on April 4, 2022.

Tanko said that the defendant led a group of boys to attack the complainant, collected his bags and removed the sum of N27,330.

He said that they also collected the complainant’s cardigan, removed N50,000 from the pocket and made away with his Itel cell phone valued N39,500.

He said that during investigation the defendant confessed that he led a group of boys to attack the complainant.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 96, 262, 264 and 286 of the Penal Code. (NAN)