Court Strikes Out Fraud Charges Against Ghanaian Businessman, Henry Djaba

Henry Djaba jnr

A magistrate court sitting in Gwagwalada, Abuja has discharged and acquitted Ghanaian billionaire businessman, Henry Djaba Jnr, the son of late Henry Djaba Snr, Ghana’s famous and renowned Industrialist and Businessman, who was one of the richest men in Ghana of fraud charges.



Recently, he had a fall out with agents of an aircraft owner he employed for their private flight services to fly his business associates around Africa for business purposes.



As the founder, owner, current MD and CEO of an International Oil and Gas company, Henry Djaba Jnr. frequently sends private jets to pick up and drop off friends and associates all over the world.



Trouble started between Henry and the agents of one of the private jet owners when,having paid in excess of $55,000 and $24,000 respectively, for a couple of short one hour flights to pick up and drop off some business associates, the discreet billionaire, who does business a lot in Nigeria was wrongly accused of owing two agents / touts, allegedly working for the aircraft owners, who do not deny having collected over $55,000 and $24,000 respectively, from him.



These agents proceeded to make unsubtantiated allegations against Henry, even after having received these monies.



As a result, the matter was reported to the police thereafter ,the Commissioner of Police referred the case to the court .



As a result of the matter becoming a court case,the private plane service provider’s agents went on a smear campaign on Henry, a move that was seen by Henry as an attempt to damage his reputation with his foreign business contacts.



Henry Djaba Jnr. has close friends, business partners and associates all over the world, who are the rulers of and pillars of society in their countries in different continents.



What was surprising about the court case was that on the day these two allegations claiming Henry owes these agents were presented at the Gwagwalada Magistrates Court, several online publications immediately went viral with the story, while sensationalising the unsubtantiated allegations made by these agents, who

failed in their attempts to extort and blackmail him, thus resorted to employing online means to malign and defame the character of Henry, who is an International Oil and Gas and Construction magnate.



In view of his reputation that the agents sought to knock with their false narrative about their business dealings with him and knowing he has done nothing wrong, Henry employed one of the best law firms in Nigeria, Falana and Falana Chambers, who have successfully represented him in the matters, resulting in the Judge hearing the case striking it off.



The law firm was determined to clear the good name of their client, Henry Djaba Jnr, who is a successful International Financier working in different countries worldwide, implementing major infrastructure projects involving billions of US Dollars, vital to certain countries.



Falana & Falana Law Chambers hardwork backed with evidence paid off, as both cases filed by the agents against Henry were struck off on the 27th of February 2023 at Gwagwalada Magistrates Court, Abuja.



The 2 cases filed by the private flight provider’s agents was struck off by the Judge.



With this win on the part of Henry Djaba Jnr, it remains to be seen whether he would go ahead and sue them for the damages they have already done, as the agents of this company had embarked on an online smear campaign against Henry.



Despite this ugly incident, the Ghanaian billionaire is still and continues to travel every week by private Jet as this is how he has moved around conducting his business affairs all his life, a lifestyle he has been used to from his early years.

As a successful Property Investor and Developer in UK, his family have always lived in Paris and London, whilst he himself, just like his late father did from the 1960’s until his death, is diligently committed to investment in various countries in Africa helping to add value by developing, diversifying and improving economies he has the privelage of working with.