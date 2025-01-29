Court strikes out defamation suit against Farotimi

A Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday struck out the criminal defamation suit against human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi.

Justice Babs Kuewunmi struck out the case following an application for the withdrawal of the charge by the prosecution.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had arraigned Farotimi for allegedly defaming legal icon, Afe Babalola, in his book entitled: “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.”

At the resumed hearing, the prosecution counsel, Mr Samson Osobu, informed the court that the complainant had filed a notice of discontinuance.

He cited Section 108(1)(2)(a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 to back his argument.

“The prosecution, with the leave of this honourable court, seeks to withdraw the charge against the defendant and prays that the charge be struck out,” Osobu said.

He further explained that the decision followed interventions by well-meaning Nigerians and a request from Babalola himself to discontinue the matter.

The defence counsel, Mr Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), did not oppose the application for withdrawal.(NAN)