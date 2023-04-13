Court strikes out criminal charge against scavenger

By Uche Bibilari

An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Thursday struck out a criminal charge against a scavenger, Sadam Abdullahi for lack of diligent prosecution.

Abdullahi was accused of dishonestly receiving a pumping machine and generator parts valued N3 million.

The defendant, who resides at Dabi village Kwali, FCT, was charged with dishonestly receiving stolen properties on Aug. 9, 2022.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, struck out the charge following an oral application by the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko that the matter had suffered a series of adjournments.

Abdulkarim consequently struck out the case and discharged the defendant.

Tanko told the court that on Aug. 9, 2022 Michael Dennis and Orkuma Solomon, both residents of Chukuku village Kuje, Abuja were arrested.

He said during police investigation Dennis and Solomon revealed that Abdullahi received generator parts, a pumping machine and 15 chicken feeders all valued N3 million from them.

He said that Abdullahi had full knowledge that the items were stolen.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 317 of the Penal Code. (NAN)