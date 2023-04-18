Court stops PDP from suspending, expelling members in alliance with Wike 

by Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or expelling members perceived to be loyal to Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgement delivered in two separate suits filed by the affected PDP members, held that the fears of these applicants were well founded, and that suspending or expelling them would amount to the breach of their rights to freedom of association.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sir Siminlalayi Fubara, Rivers PDP governor-elect and his deputy, Dr Ngozi Odu, alongside others had sued the party and their executives over alleged plan to suspend or expel them over their association with Wike.

The judge held that it was the power of the court to grant a redress to persons who had well established acts that would amount to the infringement on their rights.(NAN)