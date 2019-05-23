Court stops Lalong from splitting Gbong Gwom Jos traditional council

A Plateau State High Court on Thursday issued an interim injunction stopping Gov Simon Lalong from tampering with the composition of the Gbong Gwom Jos Traditional Council.

The injunction was issued by Justice Christine Dabup, after listening to Mr Niri Darong, Counsel to seven “illustrious sons of Berom nation”, who had dragged the state government before him over the creation of two traditional councils out of the Jos Traditional Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the state government last week created Riyom and Jos North Traditional Councils out of the Jos Joint Traditional Council.

The creation of the two councils left the Jos Joint Traditional Council with only two local governments – Jos and Barkin-Ladi – instead of the former four.

The state government also announced that the Attah Aten of Ganawuri would chair the Riyom Traditional Council, while the Ujah of Anaguta would head the Jos North Traditional Council.

Irked by that move, the seven petitioners, led by Mr Daniel Choji, “on behalf of themselves and all adult male Berom indigenes of Berom Districts in Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Governments, rushed to the court to stop it.

Joined in the suit are Plateau State Government as the 1stdefendant, while the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs are 2nd and 3rddefendants.

Others are the Chairman, Jos North Local Government, and Chairman, Riyom Local Government, as 4th and 5thdefendants respectively.

Dabup, in issuing the order, said that it followed an ex-parte motion dated May 22, 2019 and filed the same day by one Da Daniel Chji of Dong, in Kabong, Jos North Local Government, in which he prayed for an interim injunction and mandatory order.

“The defendants, their agents, representatives or privies are hereby restrained from tampering with the Jos Joint Traditional Council, including suspending or deposing any member of the Jos Joint Traditional Council, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“The defendants are mandated to continue to recognize the Gbong Gwom Jos as the President of Jos Joint Traditional Council made up of Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Kadi and Riyom Local Governments, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

Dabup fixed June 11, 2019 for the hearing on the motion on notice. (NAN)

