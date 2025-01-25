Court slams N100m fine on expelled S’East PDP Vice Chairman, Odefa

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital, has awarded sum of N100 million damages against the expelled Ali Odefa, former National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Southeast Zone.

By Christian Ogbonna

The court on Friday also restrained the police and Odefa from arresting, intimidating Party’s Ward Executives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Odefa was expelled from the PDP on Dec. 12, 2024, by the Executives of the party in Oguduokwor Ward after a disciplinary committee of the party recommended his expulsion haven found him guilty of sundry anti-party activities.

NAN reports that 20 members of the PDP and the Executives of the party in Oguduokwor Ward, Onicha Local Government Area of the State had approached the court in a Suit No: FHC/AI/CS/FHR/197 against Odefa.

Also joined in the suit were the Commissioner of Police in the state and the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The plaintiffs include Herbert Onyedikachi, Anoke Egbe, Njoku Nwagu, Moses Idika, Ogbonnaya Idika, Obinna Chukwu, John Igboke, Mrs Ijeoma Nome, Okorie C. Okorie and nine others (applicants).

They approached the court seeking for the enforcement of their fundamental human rights against the alleged false and malicious accusations leveled against them in the police by Ali Odefa.

In his ruling, Justice Hilary Oshomah, held that Odefa had “maliciously” used the police against the defendants.

Oshomah ordered Odefa to pay N5 million to each of the defendants making N100 million being general damages and N2 million as cost to the applicants comprising the Executives of the PDP in Ogwudokwor Ward.

“Odefa and the police are now restrained from harassing, arresting or in any form intimidating the defendants on the issue of his suspension from the PDP.

“The court further ordered that the damages cost must be paid within seven (7) days of the judgement, failure to pay, according to the court will attract 10 per cent daily interest,” he added. (NAN)