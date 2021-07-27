Court set to rule on Sheikh Zakzaky’s case

Kaduna State High Court presided by Justice Gideon Kurada would tomorrow(Wednesday) determine the fate of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah Ibrahim who have been standing trial in the court for the past four years.

This was disclosed by the President Media Forum of the Islamic Movement, Ibraheem Musa, in a press statement he issued to newsmen today.

The President of the Media Forum said the court is expected to pass judgement on the No-Case-Submission prayer presented by the lead Counsel to Sheikh Zakzaky, Mr Femi Falana SAN, in which he argued that even though the prosecution called 15 witnesses, none of them was able to establish any connection between the alleged crimes and Sheikh Zakzaky.

In the last sitting of the court held on 01/07/21, the lead Counsel prayed the court to rule in favor of his clients and if that happens, then the Sheikh and his wife will be set free since their arrest and detention in December, 2015.

If it can be recalled, two other courts had earlier upheld the no case submission in respect of almost 200 members of the Islamic Movement who were accused with similar charges Sheikh Zakzaky is standing trial for, and were discharged and acquitted.

Also in 2016 a federal high court in Abuja restored the fundamental human rights of the embattled Sheikh and his wife and set him free, however the federal government refused to obey the court order.

