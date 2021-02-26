Court sentences two traders to 30 months imprisonment for theft

An Upper Area Court, sitting in Kasunwan Nama, Jos on Friday sentenced two traders Sani Saeed and Aliyu Ahmed to 18 months in imprisonment each for theft of valuables worth N209,500.

Saeed, 18, and Ahmed, who is also18-year-old, were convicted for conspiracy, trespass, burglary and theft.

The Judge, Daniel Damulak, passed the sentence when the convicts pleaded guilty to the offences.