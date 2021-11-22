Court sentences trader to 9 months in correctional centre for shop breaking, stealing.

A Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Monday sentenced 19-year-old Usman Mohammed to nine months imprisonment for shop breaking and stealing.

A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the two-count charge.

The panel, however gave him an option of N10,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on Sept.8, at the ‘C’ Division Police Station by one Abdulmalik Idris.

Dabit said that the convict broke into the shop and stole the sum of N700,000.

The prosecutor said that the offence was punishable under Sections 337and 272 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law. (NAN)

