Court sentences trader to 9 months in correctional centre for shop breaking, stealing.

A Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama  in Jos on sentenced 19--old Usman Mohammed to nine months imprisonment for shop breaking and stealing.

A of magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan,  sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the -count charge.

The panel, however gave him an option of  N10,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on Sept.8, at the ‘C’ Division Police Station by one Abdulmalik Idris.

Dabit said that the convict broke into the shop and stole the sum of N700,000.

The prosecutor said that the offence was punishable under Sections 337and 272 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law. (NAN)

