Court sentences trader to 3 months imprisonment for stealing

July 9, 2021 Favour Lashem News



An Upper Area sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos Friday, sentenced a 28-year-old trader , Abiodun Adeniyi to three months in for stealing a zinc door.

Magistrate Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Adeniyi after he pleaded guilty to the offence, however, gave him an option to pay a fine N10,000.

Suleiman said that the would as a deterrent to those would want to indulge in such criminal act.

Earlier, the counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the that the was reported at the Laranto Police Station in June 18, by Goudem Faringada Jos is the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict went to University Jos Consultancy and stole a zinc door valued at N5,000.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 271 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law (NAN)

