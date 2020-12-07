Court sentences trader to 11 months imprisonment for stealing N69,000

A Grade I Area Court, Karu Abuja, on Monday, sentenced a trader, Ossai Nnabuike to 11 months imprisonment for stealing the sum of N69,000 belonging to his trader partner.

The Judge, Maiwada Inuwa sentenced Nnabuike after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Inuwa however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N25, 000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the convict, Ossai Nnabuike of Army Housing

Estate, Kurudu, Abuja on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, sold two bags of rice for his co-trader who was not at the shop.

Adeyanju said that after the sales, the customers entrusted the sum of N69, 000 being payment for the two bags of rice and the convict converted the money to his personal use.

Adeyanju said the matter was reported at the Karu Police Station by Rashidat Taofeek, of No 36, Dagbana street, Jikwoyi, Abuja.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code. (NAN)