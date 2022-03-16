Court sentences teenager to 14 days community service for stealing 2 hens

A Kano State Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, sentenced 18-year-old man, Aminu Rabi’u, to 14 days community service for stealing two hens.

Rabi’u, who lives at Kwanan Bariki Quarters, Kano, was convicted on two-count charge bordering on theft and cruelty to animal.

The prosecutor, Miss Asma’u Ado, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 9 at Kwanan Bariki Quarters in Kano.

She said that on the same date at about 9:00 a.m the defendant stole two hens and in the process used his hand to break their neck.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, sentenced the defendant to 14 days community service.

He also ordered him to desist from committing crimes and to be of good behaviour. (NAN)

