A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, who sentenced Ibrahim after he pleaded guilty to the offence, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N20,000 or spend three months in prison.

The magistrates also ordered the convict to pay N50,000 in damages and in default to spend another three months in prison.

They said that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act.