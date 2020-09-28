Court sentences rider to 3 months’ imprisonment for stealing employer’s bike

Share the news













A Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court in Abuja on Monday sentenced a bike rider, Mohammed Yakubu, to three months’ imprisonment for stealing his employer’s bike. The police had charged Yakubu, a resident of Maraba in Nasarawa State, with committing theft. Yakubu, however, pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency. Chief Magistrate Omolola Akindele sentenced him without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, had told the court that the complainant, Isaac Chukwu, of House 5, Empire Estate in Dutse-Bminko, Abuja, reported the case to the Wuse Zone Three Police Divisional Headquarters on Sept. 3. Ejike also said that the complainant who was Yakubu’s employer on Aug. 29 discovered that his bike was missing from where he had earlier parked it. The prosecutor told the court that Yakubu had also disappeared to an unknown destination, until he was tracked down and arrested by the police at Maraba, Nasarawa State.

He added that the bike was recovered from Yakubu without the delivery box attached to it valued N50,000. Ejike said other item missing is a protective helmet whose value was still unknown and the bike’s registration number plate. The prosecutor said that a police extract was discovered in the possession of Yakubu.

The prosecutor said that Yakubu obtained the extract by lying to the police at Maraba that his bike’s original documents were stolen and he was issued the extract after he had given false information to the police. The prosecutor said that during police investigation,Yakubu confessed to committing the offence. The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

