Court sentences returning officer to 36 months imprisonment for election fraud

March 25, 2021



sitting in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom, has sentenced  an INEC returning officer, Prof. Peter Ogban, to 36 months imprisonment for election fraud.

, Justice Augustine Odokwo, also ordered Ogban to pay a fine of N100, 000 for count 2, which is falsification of result in Etim Ekpo/Oruk Anam collation centre during the 2019 National Assembly election on Feb. 24.

Ogban, acted as the Collation/Returning Officer in the 2019 National Assembly elections was standing trial for allegedly manipulating and falsifying the scores of election results in Oruk Anam and Etim Ekpo Local Government Areas.

Justice Odokwo sentenced Ogban after he pleaded for leniency.He pleaded for leniency on the premise that he has dependents including a 90-year-old mother to take care.

Ogban added that he was a respectable member of his community and a very valuable and sought after lecturer in the of Soil Science, both in the University of Uyo and Calabar.

Earlier, Counsel to the defendant, Mr Anthony Ekpe, had prayed the to pardon his client, saying the act for which Ogban was found guilty had no effect on the said elections.He argued that as a Professor of Soil Physics and Conservation, the accused was highly sought after in the academic world and should not be deprived of his freedom.

Speaking after the to newsmen, the defence counsel said he would the  of the .However, counsel to INEC,  Mr Clement Onwenwunor, commended the judge for a sound .  ()

