Court sentences painter to 6 months imprisonment for extortion

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Friday sentenced a 19-year-old painter, Sagir Umar to 6 months imprisonment for extorting valuables from a truck driver.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, however, gave him an option of fine of N10, 000 after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He said the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such act.