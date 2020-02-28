Court sentences middle-aged man to death by hanging for armed robbery

An Ado-Ekiti High Court, on Friday, sentenced a middle-aged man, Isa Abdulkareem, to death by hanging for armed robbery.Justice Mosunmola Abodunde held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The prosecution from the state Ministry of Justice, Mr Gbemiga Adaramola, told the court that the the convict while armed with guns and a cutlass, robbed one Taiwo Olomola of N110,000 and a Techno Phone on Dec. 19, 2016 at Ureje area in Ado-Ekiti.He said he also robbed one Adeya Olalekan of N74,000 and an Infinix Note 2 phone. Adaramola said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 402,(2) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti State. 2012.The prosecution, called four witnesses to prove its case, and tendered exhibits including the two guns, five live cartridges, phones as well as a confessional statement from the convict.The defence counsel, Mr Adeyinka Opaleke, called the convict as witness during the trial.He pleaded not guilty. (NAN)