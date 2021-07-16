Court sentences man to death by hanging for armed robbery

A High Court in Abeokuta, on Friday sentenced a 44-year-old man ,Tosin Shodunke to death by hanging for armed robbery.Shodunke, had pleaded not guilty to the two counts of conspiracy and armed robbery.Delivering judgment, Justice Ayokunle Rotimi-Balogun, held that the court was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged.

Rotimi-Balogun, held that all evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable and therefore sentenced the convict to death by hanging.

Earlier during trial, the Senior state Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Akinola Oluwabunmi, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Sept. 2, 2016, at about 9 pm at No 9, Ogunsanya street, Kugba Adatan area in Abeokuta.Oluwabunmi, said that the convict conspired with two others, now at large, while armed with a locally made gun, entered into the Shop of Mr Clement Osinanchi, a trader and robbed him of N113, 000 cash.

The prosecutor said that the offencs contravened the provisions of sections 6(b) and 1(2)( a) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act, Cap Rll, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...