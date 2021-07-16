Court sentences man to death by hanging for armed robbery

July 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



 A Court in Abeokuta, on Friday sentenced a 44-year-old man ,Tosin  Shodunke to hanging for  armed robbery.Shodunke, had pleaded not guilty to the two counts of conspiracy and armed robbery.Delivering judgment, Justice Ayokunle Rotimi-Balogun, held that the court was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged.

Rotimi-Balogun, held that all evidence presented the prosecution was tenable and therefore sentenced the convict to hanging.

Earlier trial, the Senior state Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Akinola Oluwabunmi, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Sept. 2, 2016, at about 9 pm at No 9, Ogunsanya street, Kugba Adatan area in Abeokuta.Oluwabunmi, said that the convict conspired with two others, now at large, while armed with a locally made gun,  entered into the Shop of Mr Clement Osinanchi, a trader and robbed him of N113, 000 .

The prosecutor said that the offencs contravened the provisions of sections 6(b) and 1(2)( a) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act, Cap Rll, Laws of the of Nigeria, 2004. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,