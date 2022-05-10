Court sentences man to 9 months imprisonment for alleged fraud

A Grade I Area Court in Karu Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced an apprentice, Saifullah Musa, to nine months imprisonment for allegedly defrauding his friend of the sum of N360,000.

The Judge, Malam Inuwa Maiwada, sentenced Musa, who lives at Supreme Court Quarters Karu, Abuja, after he pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

However, the court gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N30,000.

Musa, however, was unable to pay the fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that sometimes in Sept. 2021, the convict approached the complainant to help him get a job to make a living.

“However, Usman bought a Bajaj motorcycle valued at N220, 000, and gave Musa on hire purchase to be remitting N10,000 every 10 days.

“After an agreement was signed, the convict remitted the sum of N80,000, after which he sold the motorcycle at the rate of N120,000 without the consent of the complainant.’’

Adeyanju said the convict begged the complainant for another chance and he decided to buy another motorcycle with same old agreement of remitting of N10,000 every 10 days.

He explained to the court that the convict sold the second motorcycle again at the rate of N125,000 without informing the complainant.

The prosecutor said the convict was supposed to pay the total sum of N310,000 which he converted to his use.

He said the matter was reported at the Karu Police Station by the complainant, Sanda Usman of plot 622 FHA Quarters Karu, Abuja.

Adeyanju said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code. (NAN

