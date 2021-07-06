Court sentences man to 6 months imprisonment for impersonation

Justice Peter Mallong of the Kaduna, sentenced one John Gabriel to six months in for impersonation.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gabriel prosecuted by the and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office.

The convict sentenced after he pleaded to one-count charge bordering on Criminal impersonation with the intent to defraud.

Justice Mallong sentenced the convict to six months imprisonment, with N1000, 000 option of fine.

sentence is to serve as a deterrent and punishment for the offences he committed knowingly,” the said.

Mallong however, warned the convict not to indulge in any further act of criminality.

Earlier, Counsel to the EFCC, Mr E.K. Garba, told the court that Gabriel committed the crime in November 2021 in Kaduna.

According to Garba, the ’s operatives apprehended Gabriel after receiving a credible that he operating with a “deceptive” WhatsApp to take undue advantage of unsuspecting foreigners.

He said Gabriel fraudulently impersonated one Mr Dan, a foreign through the fake with intent to obtain money from unsuspecting foreign nationals.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 22(3)(a) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act. 2015, and punishable under Section 22(4) of the same Act. (NAN)

