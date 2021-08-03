Court sentences man to 6 months imprisonment for breach of trust, theft

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 44-year-old man, Chinedu Nnebedum to six months imprisonment for breach of trust and theft.

The convict, who resides at Ibadan Street, Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Kaduna, had pleaded guilty to a three-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, cheating and theft.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, however gave him an option of N15, 000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crime

Earlier, the Police prosecutor, SP. Martins Leo, said the complainant, Bulus Akuma of Dadavine Oil and Gas Company, Kachia Road Kaduna reported the matter at the Sabin Tasha Police Station Kaduna on July 25.

According to Leo, the complainant contacted the defendant for a solar installation in the said company and he was given two Trojava batteries, one Schneider charge control and one Schneider inverter.

“The defendant was also given one 3.5kva inverter, a New 12DA charge control all valued at N800, 000 and cash sum of N60, 000 for workmanship,” he said.

The prosecutor further said the defendant collected the items and ran to an unknown destination until he was seen and arrested on July 20.

Leo added that during investigation, the said items were recovered from the defendant except the cash sum of N60, 000 which he said he had used.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 296, 306 and 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017. (NAN)

