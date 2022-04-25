Court sentences man to 6 hours community service for stealing iron slab

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday sentenced a 27-year-old man, Abubakar Madamoji, to six hours of community service for stealing iron cover slab belonging to CCECC Nig. Ltd.

The police charged Madamoji with a count of stealing.Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya sentenced the defendant after he pleaded guilty to the charge.He said the unpaid work would be observed within the Court premises till the close of the day.Adekomaiya said the convict had already spent three weeks inside police cell.

The Chief Magistrate warned the convict to desist from crimes and be of good behaviour.Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Akpan Nko told the Court that the convict committed the offence on March 26, at about 1:00p.m at Trade Fair Bridge along Lagos Badagry expressway.

Nko said that the convict was caught while destroying the drainage iron cover slab belonging to CCECC Nig.Ltd. in order to steal itHe said the iron cover slab was valued at N100,000.According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Sections 287 of the Criminal Code, Law of Lagos State, 2015.(NAN)

