Court sentences man to 4 months imprisonment for causing obstruction

The magistrate held that reasonable doubt is the traditional and highest, standard of proof that must be exceeded to secure a guilty verdict in a criminal case in a court of law.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Adaraloye told the court that the convict and others, at large, committed the offence on Dec.11,2020, at about 3a.m. at the Idiroko road in Ota.

Adaraloye said that Adeniyi and his accomplices, breached the peace, by unlawfully blocking a public road with sticks and were collecting money from motorists.