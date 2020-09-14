Court sentences man to 3 months imprisonment for stealing laptop, 2 iPhones,

A Grade I Area Court, Nyanya, Abuja, on Monday ,sentenced an unemployed man, Bashir Mutab to three months imprisonment for stealing an hp laptop and 2 iPhones from his neighbours.

The Judge, Abdullahi Ogedengbe, sentenced Mutab after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Ogedengbe however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20, 000.

He ordered that Mutab’s four other accomplices, Dini Isa, Dahiru Yau, Yusuf Abubakar and Aminu Muazube remanded in prison custody pending police investigation.