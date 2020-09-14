Court sentences man to 3 months imprisonment for stealing laptop, 2 iPhones,

A Grade I Area Court, Nyanya, Abuja, on Monday ,sentenced an unemployed man, Bashir Mutab to three months imprisonment for stealing an hp laptop and 2 iPhones from his neighbours.
The Judge, Abdullahi Ogedengbe, sentenced Mutab after he pleaded guilty to the crime.
Ogedengbe however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20, 000.
He ordered that Mutab’s four other accomplices, Dini Isa, Dahiru Yau, Yusuf Abubakar and Aminu Muazube remanded in prison custody pending police investigation.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, M.M. Augustine told the court that the convict, Isa, Yau, Abubakar, Muazube and Peter Moses, all of Karamajiji area of the FCT, Abuja stole two camon-techno phones, techno pouvoir phone, 2 itel phones and N58, 000.
Augustine said the matter was reported at the Wuye Police Station by Madu Emmanuel, Adeola Damilola, Abubakar Bello, Abdullahi Muyideen, Mathias Joshua all of Karamajiji area of the FCT, Abuja.
He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 346, 287 and 247 of the Penal Code. (NAN)
