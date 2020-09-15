Court sentences man to 2 years imprisonment for stealing 6 laptops

Share the news













An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Sabiu Sani, to two years imprisonment for stealing six laptops, worth N391,000. The police charged Sani, who lives in Angwan Gwari, Gwagwalada, FCT, with three counts of criminal conspiracy, house breaking and theft. The Judge, Sani Umar, sentenced Sani, after he pleaded guilty and begged for leniency. Umar ordered Sani to pay a fine of N50,000 for each offence.

”If you fail to pay the fine, you will serve a jail term of two years for each offence,” he ordered. He held that the reason for the sentence was because the convict was a first offender, have shown remorse and pleaded for leniency. The judge said that the offence was rampant in the area and would serve as a deterrent to other offenders. Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abudulahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Adeshina Gabriel of NEPA quarters Gwagwalada and two others reported the matter at the police station on Aug. 25.

Tanko said that the convict and four others with no fixed address now at large conspired and broke into the houses of the complainants and made away with six laptops,worth N391,000. He said that during police investigation one HP laptop and six phones were recovered from the convict. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 346 and 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)