Court sentences man to 16 months imprisonment for possession of 3.3 kg of Cannabis

Justice Joyce Abdulmaleek of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Monday, sentenced a 45-year old man, Hakeem Saka, to 16 months in correctional center for unlawful possession of 3.3 Kilograms of Indian Hemp.

In her judgment, Abdulmaleek held that the evidence before the court was overwhelming and uncontroverted, hence, the guilty verdict.

The Judge, also ordered the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to destroy the Indian Hemp found in the convict’s possession.

“It is my hope that this would serve as a warning to others thinking about engaging in drug dealing that, there is penalty for the crime.