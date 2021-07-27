Court sentences man 3 months for stealing cell phone

 A Karu Grade 1 Area sitting in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced a 26-year-old man, Reuben Iliya, three months in imprisonment a cell phone.
The convict, whose house address was not given, had pleaded guilty a count charge of theft, but begged leniency.
Inuwa Maiwada, however, sentenced the convict and did not give him an option of fine.


Maiwada ordered the convict pay the sum of N20,000 as compensation the complainant and warned him desist from committing crime.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Ayotunde Adeyanju, had told the that the convict was arrested and brought to Nyanya , Abuja, on July 22.

He said that the convict, who paraded himself as a tout around Nyanya bus-stop, stole an Infinix cell phone, valued at N20,000, belonging to one Adama Jibrin.
He said the contravened Section 86 of the Penal Code. ()

