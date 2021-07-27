Court sentences man 3 months for stealing cell phone

A Karu Grade 1 Area Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced a 26-year-old man, Reuben Iliya, to three months in imprisonment for stealing a cell phone.

The convict, whose house address was not given, had pleaded guilty to a count charge of theft, but begged for leniency.

Justice Inuwa Maiwada, however, sentenced the convict and did not give him an option of fine.



Maiwada ordered the convict to pay the sum of N20,000 as compensation to the complainant and warned him to desist from committing crime.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Ayotunde Adeyanju, had told the court that the convict was arrested and brought to Nyanya Police Station, Abuja, on July 22.



He said that the convict, who paraded himself as a tout around Nyanya bus-stop, stole an Infinix cell phone, valued at N20,000, belonging to one Adama Jibrin.

He said the offence contravened Section 86 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...