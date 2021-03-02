Court sentences labourer to 6 months imprisonment for stealing N150,000

A Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Tuesday, sentenced a 21-year-old labourer, Mission James to six months imprisonment for stealing N150,000.

James pleaded guilty to trespass, housebreaking, mischief and theft and begged for leniency..

A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, did not give James an option to pay a fine.