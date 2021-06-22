Court sentences Farouk Lawan to 7 years in jail

An FCT High Court on Tuesday sentenced Farouk Lawal to seven years imprisonment for collecting 500,000 dollars bribe.

Delivering judgment, Justice Angela Otaluka, the trial judge, ordered Lawan to restitute the 500, 000 dollars.

The EFCC charged Lawan with collecting 500,000 dollars of a three million dollars bribe he solicited from an oil tycoon to drop his company from the investigation.

Lawan chaired the House of Representative committee that produced the fuel scam report, accusing some of those who import fuel of massive corruption.(NAN)

