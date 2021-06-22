Court sentences Farouk Lawan to 7 years in jail

June 22, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-Graft, Business, News, Oil & Gas 0



An High Court Tuesday sentenced Farouk Lawal to seven years imprisonment collecting 500,000 dollars bribe.

judgment, Justice Angela Otaluka, the trial , ordered Lawan to restitute the 500, 000 dollars.

The EFCC charged Lawan with collecting 500,000 dollars of a three million dollars bribe he solicited an oil tycoon to drop his company the investigation.

Lawan chaired the of Representative committee that produced the fuel scam report, accusing some of those who import fuel of massive corruption.(NAN)

