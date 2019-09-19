Court sentences farmer to 4 months in prison for stealing 5 chickens

An Upper Area Court Mpape, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a 19-year-old farmer, Yusuf Jimidi, to four months in prison for stealing five chickens, belonging to trader.

The judge, Hassan Muhammad, sentenced Jimidi after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Muhammad, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000 fine.

The judge also ordered the convict to pay N15,000 as compensation to the complainant, Aremo Folorunsho.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr M. Austin, told the court that the case was reported at Mpape Police Station by the complainant, Folorunsho, who resides in Mpape, Abuja on Sept. 16.

Austin said the convict stole five chickens valued at N15, 000.

He said that during Police investigation he confessed to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)