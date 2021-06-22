Court sentences electrician to community service for intimidation

June 22, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 A Magistrates’ Court Gwagwalada, FCT, on sentenced a 25--old electrician, Samson Eke, to three days community service for intimidating a Corps () official.

The police charged Eke of Angwan Dodo Gwagwalada, FCT with three counts of criminal trespass, mischief and intimidation.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim, sentenced Eke after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Ibrahim ordered that the three days community service must carried out at the Gwagwalada.

He said that the unpaid work would last for two hours on each day for the period of the three days.

He warned the convict to desist from crimes and of behaviour.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the , Kwaji Drambi of , Gwagwalada, FCT, reported the matter at the police station on June 20.

Tanko said that the convict criminally trespassed into the room and destroyed his curtain valued N10,000 and also used knife to chase him.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 342, 326 and 396 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

Tags: , ,