Court sentences electrician to community service for intimidation

A Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old electrician, Samson Eke, to three days community service for intimidating a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) official.

The police charged Eke of Angwan Dodo Gwagwalada, FCT with three counts of criminal trespass, mischief and intimidation.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim, sentenced Eke after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Ibrahim ordered that the three days community service must be carried out at the FRSC office in Gwagwalada.

He said that the unpaid work would last for two hours on each day for the period of the three days.

He warned the convict to desist from crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Kwaji Drambi of FRSC, Gwagwalada, FCT, reported the matter at the police station on June 20.

Tanko said that the convict criminally trespassed into the complainant’s room and destroyed his curtain valued N10,000 and also used knife to chase him.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 342, 326 and 396 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

