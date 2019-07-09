Court sentences driver to 2 years in prison for stealing 9 bags of rice, 7 bags of sugar

A Magistrates’ Court in Jos on Tuesday sentenced, a 29-year-old driver Aliyu Musa, for stealing nine bags of rice and seven bags of sugar, worth N219,400.

Magistrate Roseline Baraje, sentenced Musa after he pleaded guilty to theft and begged the court for leniency, saying it was the work of the devil.

Baraje however gave the convict an option to pay a fine of 20,000.

Baraje said that for the offence of conspiracy the convict was to spend a year in prison or pay a fine of N30,000.

She also ordered the convict to pay N178,000 as compensation to the complainant .

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ijuptil Threwur, told the court that the case was reported in June 8 at the C Division Police Station by Surajo Rabiu of No 5/3 Sarki Street.

Threwur told the court that during police investigation, two bags of sugar and one bag of rice were recovered from the convict.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59, 272 of the Plateau penal code law.(NAN)

