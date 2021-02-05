Court sentences driver to 2 years imprisonment for breach of trust

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Friday, sentenced a 22-year-old driver, Taro Mohammed, to two years in prison for breach of trust and cheating. The Judge, Daniel Damulak, who sentenced Mohammed after he pleaded guilty to the offence, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N20, 000 or spend two years in prison.

The judge also ordered the convict to pay a compensation of N47, 000 to the complainant, adding that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act. Earlier, the prosecutor, Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at Divisional Police Headquarters ‘A’ Division on Jan.13, by one Mohammed Lawal of Tudun Wada Jos, who was the complainant. Gokwat said the convict was entrusted with a tricycle worth N665, 000 for commercial purpose.

“The convict used the tricycle as collateral for Bet 9ja at the rate of N33, 000 and absconded to an unknown destination,” said Gokwat. The prosecutor said the complainant had to pay a sum of N47, 000 to the Bet 9ja manager to recover the tricycle. The prosecutor said the offence was contrary to section 297 and 307 of the Plateau State penal code. (NAN).