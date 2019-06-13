Court sentences dismissed soldier to 18 months in prison after failing to pay N60,000 fine

A Zuba Upper Area Court in the FCT on Thursday sentenced a dismissed soldier, Stephen Joseph to 18 months in prison after he failed to pay a fine of N60,000.

Joseph resident of Kuja Village, Abuja was convicted of breach of trust, cheating and receiving gratification.

Although the judge, Gambo Garba, gave him an option to pay N60, 000 fine, he could not pay it and was taken to Suleja prison.

The judge warned Joseph to stay from committing crimes.

The Prosecutor, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Mr Abuh Isah, who lives in Lugbe village Airport Road Abuja reported the matter at Dutse police Station on May 30.

Ogada said that in February 2018, the convict met the complainant at the airport junction Jabi and told him that he was an army officer.

He said that the convict criminally collected N150, 000 from the complainant as gratification to help him join the army.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation it was discovered that the convict was dismissed from the military and all effort made to recover the money prove abortive.

Joseph in tears pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for leniency

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 117 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

