Court sentences businessman to 1 year imprisonment for cheating partner

Justice Darius Khobo of a Kaduna High Court on Tuesday sentenced one Hassan Bala to one year imprisonment for cheating.

Justice Khobo sentenced Bala after he pleaded guilty to a charge of cheating brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Khobo, however, gave the convict an option to pay N50,000 as fine.

He also ordered him to pay N500, 000 restitution to the complainant, Jibrin Ahmed.

Earlier, the EFCC Counsel, Mr E.K. Garba, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in 2017 in Kaduna.

Garba said that the complainant, Ahmed, gave the defendant N500,000 to purchase bags of charcoal for their joint business, which he failed to do.

He said that the defendant collected the money and converted it to his personal use and when the complainant requested for his money, he threatened to kill him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 311 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

