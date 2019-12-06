Court sentences 3 teenagers to 30 days each for unlawful possession of Cannabis Sativa

An Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday sentenced three persons to 30 days imprisonment at Ilesa Correctional Centre for unlawful possession of Cannabis Sativa.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convicts included Yusuf Saheed, 18; Ogunlowo Dare ,19 ; and Yekini Opeyemi,19.

Delivering judgment, the Magistrate, Mr O.O. Adegoke, ordered that the convicts be kept at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Ilesa for one month because of the gravity of the offence committed.

The court said that the sentence was without options or fine.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Adeoye Kayode, had told the court that the trio committed the offence on Dec. 4 at about 9pm, around Sabo/Arikalamu area, Osogbo.

Kayode said the convicts were caught with cannabis sativa popularly known as “Indian hemp’’ at odd hours by the Police.

The prosecutor averred that the convicts were trapped by the police patrol on duty.

He explained that the convicts were eventually subjected to thorough search where the unlawful substances were discovered.

The Prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 243 and 70 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. 11 Laws of Osun, 2002.

The convicts had pleaded guilty to the two count-charge of unlawful possession and breach of public peace brought against them.

The defence counsel, Mr Najite Okobie, had prayed the court to temper justice with mercy being that they were first offenders. (NAN)

